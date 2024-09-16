Pr Secy Culture discusses arrangements for Basohli Utsav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Principal Secretary Culture Department, Suresh Kumar Gupta and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the forthcoming 3-days’ Basholi Utsav 2024 scheduled to be held from October 10 to 12.

The meeting was attended by DG Floriculture Parks and Garden Jammu, Secretary J&K Academy of Art Culture and languages, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu, Regional Director IGNCA, Joint Director Information Jammu, Joint Director Tourism Jammu, senior officials from School Education, District Administration Kathua, Bani Basohli Development Authority and other concerned.

The Basohli Utsav will feature exhibition of local art and culture including world famous Basohli miniature paintings, cultural programs, manuscript exhibition, heritage exhibition, book fair, visits to religious and heritage sites and other activities and events.

The visitors would also get a chance to relish local cuisines, enjoy boating and water sports.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on different aspects to promote Basohli Utsav as a major tourist attraction with maximum footfall. Senior officials from stakeholder departments provided their inputs and suggestions.

Principal Secretary impressed on the role and responsibilities of different stakeholder departments, who will be collaborating for the success of Basohli Utsav.

The Div Com asked the concerned departments to mobilize local artists, folk dance groups for their active participation throughout the Basohli Utsav. He also advised for roping in renowned personalities from the fields of performing Art. He further stressed on making Basohli Utsav a permanent feature in the region, promoting it as a major tourist attraction of Jammu region.

Principal Secretary Culture said that a comprehensive plan will be formulated outlining the micro level planning.