BJP’s poll manifesto of development, progress silences NC, Cong: Reddy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: The Union Minister and J&K Election Incharge, G Kishan Reddy, took the opposition parties including Congress, National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to task and alleged that their agenda is the agenda destruction and divisive while the BJP’s agenda is better future of J&K and its development.

Talking to reporters here, today along with JK BJP working president, Sat Sharma, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP national secretary and party candidate from Jammu South, Narinder Singh Raina, chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi and media Incharge, Dr. Pradeep Mahotra.

Reddy said that after BJP released its poll manifesto the Opposition parties have nothing to say and their mouths have been shut as BJP guaranteed Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas in its manifesto while these parties continued to talk about destruction and divisiveness and they have nothing to offer to the people of the UT in their manifesto except exploiting them as they have been doing for last over seven decades that caused the huge destruction and devastation in the erstwhile State.

“PM Modi is guarantee to development of J&K and its better future for next generations, while the NC-Congress alliance is guarantee to destruction and division,” Reddy said, adding, “BJP is getting full support from every section of the society”.

Reddy said, “Seeing the immense response of the people of J&K, there should be no doubt in anybody’s mind about formation of next Government by our party in J&K”.

He appealed to the people to support BJP in the Assembly elections for bright future of J&K.

Reddy said that due to people friendly policies and development agenda of PM Modi, people from all sections are joining the BJP.

He said, the agenda of the BJP is better future of J&K and its development, while the agenda of the NC, Congress and PDP is destructive and divisive.

“BJP is fighting Assembly election for the betterment of future generations and in the national interest,” he said.

Referring to PM Modi’s rally at Doda, he said that after 42 years a Prime Minister has visited Doda. “There was massive participation in the Doda rally and the people response shows that BJP will form next Government in J&K”.

The rally venue was packed beyond capacity which shows PM Modi’s popularity, he said and added that the number of people listening to Modi was more than 4 times than those present at the venue.

Reddy urged the people of Jammu & Kashmir to support the BJP and thwart the plans of those who wish to push the UT back into the era of unrest, turmoil and darkness.