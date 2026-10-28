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Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 27: Executive Engineer, Elect Division-I, JPDCL Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply to LT Lines Post Office-I, Post Office-II, Kalijani near Children Park, Kalijani near Sub-Division, Parade and Tafi Wali Gali will remain affected...

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Daily Excelsior
04:48 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Executive Engineer, Elect Division-I, JPDCL Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply to LT Lines Post Office-I, Post Office-II, Kalijani near Children Park, Kalijani near Sub-Division, Parade and Tafi Wali Gali will remain affected on October 28 to November 5 (on Alternate Days) from 8 am to 2 pm.

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