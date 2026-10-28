Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Executive Engineer, Elect Division-I, JPDCL Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply to LT Lines Post Office-I, Post Office-II, Kalijani near Children Park, Kalijani near Sub-Division, Parade and Tafi Wali Gali will remain affected on October 28 to November 5 (on Alternate Days) from 8 am to 2 pm.