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Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 25: Executive Engineer Elect. Division-I JPDCL Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply to Government Quarter KC, Indera Chowk-I, Indera Chowk-II, Kaleeth Nagar-I, Kaleeth Nagar-II, Kaleeth Nagar-III, inside Raghunath Temple, inside Raghunath Temple-I, Bus Stand,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:22 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Executive Engineer Elect. Division-I JPDCL Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply to Government Quarter KC, Indera Chowk-I, Indera Chowk-II, Kaleeth Nagar-I, Kaleeth Nagar-II, Kaleeth Nagar-III, inside Raghunath Temple, inside Raghunath Temple-I, Bus Stand, Trikuta Complex, Government Quarter Roller Head and Bus Stand Opposite PHE Office will remain affected from September 26 to October 15, 2026 from 8 am to 2 pm (on alternate days).

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