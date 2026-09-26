Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Executive Engineer Elect. Division-I JPDCL Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply to Government Quarter KC, Indera Chowk-I, Indera Chowk-II, Kaleeth Nagar-I, Kaleeth Nagar-II, Kaleeth Nagar-III, inside Raghunath Temple, inside Raghunath Temple-I, Bus Stand, Trikuta Complex, Government Quarter Roller Head and Bus Stand Opposite PHE Office will remain affected from September 26 to October 15, 2026 from 8 am to 2 pm (on alternate days).