Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Power shutdown

Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 20: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Talab Tillo, Hazuri Bagh, Anand Vihar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 21 from 6 am to 12 noon. ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:18 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Talab Tillo, Hazuri Bagh, Anand Vihar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 21 from 6 am to 12 noon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra