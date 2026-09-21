Power shutdown
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 20: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Talab Tillo, Hazuri Bagh, Anand Vihar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 21 from 6 am to 12 noon. ...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Sept 20: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Talab Tillo, Hazuri Bagh, Anand Vihar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 21 from 6 am to 12 noon.
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