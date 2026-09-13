Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Talab Tillo, Trilokpur, Bohri, Udheywala, Machelian, Marh, Gajansoo, Gho Manhasan and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 13 from 6 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Jakh, Vijaypur, UFLEX, Sarore, Narbada Industry, Bari Brahmana town, Industrial area and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 13 from 6 am to 12 noon.

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Executive Engineer, Elect. Division-I JPDCL, Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply to Khidkein Talab, Shaheedi Chowk, DC Office Road, Auto Stand Dalpatian Mohalla, near J&K Bank will remain affected on September 14 and 15 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle, Kathua has informed that the power supply to Samba-I, Samba-V and PHE Ind will remain affected on September 14 and 16 from 7 am to 1 pm.