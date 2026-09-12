Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Power shutdown

Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 11: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tillo, Nitco Lane, UNO Lane, Camp Road and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 12 from 7 am to...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tillo, Nitco Lane, UNO Lane, Camp Road and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 12 from 7 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to ISS Sangaldan of Railway KRCL will remain affected on September 12 from 9 am to 6 pm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle JPDCL Kishtwar has informed that the power supply to Sangram Bhatta, Wasser, Panditgam, Kuleed and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15 from 5 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Munshigowari and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 12 and 14 from 5 am to 11 am.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra