Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Bhagwati Nagar, Talab Tillo, Nitco Lane, UNO Lane, Camp Road and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 12 from 7 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to ISS Sangaldan of Railway KRCL will remain affected on September 12 from 9 am to 6 pm.

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Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle JPDCL Kishtwar has informed that the power supply to Sangram Bhatta, Wasser, Panditgam, Kuleed and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 15 from 5 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Munshigowari and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 12 and 14 from 5 am to 11 am.