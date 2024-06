Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Main Bazar, Ward No. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, Taraf Sanji, Jarai, Bhagthali, Jail Court, PHE, Parliwand, Basantpur, MES Lakhanpur and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 03 from 5 am to 10 am.