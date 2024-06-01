Finance Deptt fails to release funds to pay incentives of industrial units: BBIA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) has alleged that the industrial working units of J&K UT are suffering very badly due to non- release of funds by Finance Department to Industries Department for the reimbursement of turnover incentives Claims of 2021-22 and 2022-23.

While highlighting the issue during a meeting here, Lalit Mahajan, president Bari Brahmana Industries Association and co-Chairman Federation of Industries Jammu drew the attention of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha that turnover incentive to Industrial units was granted as notified by the Industries Department vide Govt order No. 127-Ind of 2021 dated 21-05-2021 and the claims has been submitted by Industrial units for the Financial Year 2021-22 and 2022-23, but not a single rupee has been received by the Industrial Units of Jammu & Kashmir during the Financial Year 2023-24 in-spite of the fact the bills for the Financial Year 2021-22 have been uploaded by Industries Department in the month of March 2024 on the basis of funds available but the bills remained unpaid, resulting great resentment amongst the unit holders.

Mahajan further said that the matter was taken up with the Industries Department and it was assured to us that the payment of liability of 2021-22 within the Budgetary provision of 50 crores shall be released in the month of April 2024 from the funds released by Finance Department for the 1st quarter of 2024 but till date nothing has been received by the Industries Department from the Finance Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2018, interstate turnover incentives as budgetary support to Industrial units was notified by the Finance Department vide SRO No.431 of 2018 of Finance Department, dated 25-09-2018 valid up to 31-3-2026 by the virtue of which nearly Rs 200 crores per annum was disbursed to Industrial units till 31-3-2021 but the said SRO has been withdrawn by the Finance Department with effect from 01-04-2021 and Industries Department has notified Industrial Policy 2021-30 with the initial budget under turnover incentives to Industrial units of Rs 50 crores per annum with effect from 01-04-2021 with the assurance that the budgetary allocation shall be increased on the basis of actual turnover incentives claims of the each Financial Year and accordingly turnover incentive claims amounting to Rs 207 crores has been received and processed by the Industries Department for the Financial Year 2021-22 but till date not a single rupees has been disbursed as the Industries Department not yet received the requisite funds from the Finance Department for the reason best known to Finance Department.

It is unjustified that Govt has withdrawn the budgetary support to Industrial units under SRO No. 431 by the virtue of which saved nearly Rs. 200 per annum and replace the same with the allocation of Rs 50 crores per annum as turnover incentives as per Industrial Policy 2021 resulting a setback of nearly 150 crores to existing working units established in J&K,

BBIA requested the LG, Manoj Sinha; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh Dattatreya Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department and Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner/ Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, for their intervention into the matter.