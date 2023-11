Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Channi Himmat, MES Sunjwan and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 08 from 7 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Patoli, Shiv Nagar, Subash Nagar, Govt Quarter Sarwal, Shanti Nagar, Pal and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 08 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Rajinder Nagar Keran, Laxmi Puram, Swarn Vihar, Bantalab, Radio Station, CRPF, Ayush Hospital and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 09 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Tara Nagar, Kalibari, Shashtri Nagar, Ram Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shiva Nagar, Chak Ludan, GMC, PHE, Police Line, CTM and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 09 from 8 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Jakh and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 08 and 09 from 8 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Jatwal and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 08 and 09 from 7 am to 12 noon.