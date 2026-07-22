Power shutdown
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 21: Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle-III JPDCL (Batote) has informed that the power supply to Charry, Sial, Lower Kawa, Vishal, Kah, Bupli and Sangoor will remain affected on July 22, 24 and 26 from 6 am to...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, July 21: Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle-III JPDCL (Batote) has informed that the power supply to Charry, Sial, Lower Kawa, Vishal, Kah, Bupli and Sangoor will remain affected on July 22, 24 and 26 from 6 am to 10 am.
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