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Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 21: Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle-III JPDCL (Batote) has informed that the power supply to Charry, Sial, Lower Kawa, Vishal, Kah, Bupli and Sangoor will remain affected on July 22, 24 and 26 from 6 am to...

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Daily Excelsior
04:54 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle-III JPDCL (Batote) has informed that the power supply to Charry, Sial, Lower Kawa, Vishal, Kah, Bupli and Sangoor will remain affected on July 22, 24 and 26 from 6 am to 10 am.

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