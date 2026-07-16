Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Power shutdown

Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 15: Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Rajpura, Lala Chack, BSF and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 18 from 6 am to 11 am. Similarly, the...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Rajpura, Lala Chack, BSF and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 18 from 6 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Jogpur, Industry, Vijaypur, Koulpur, Badral and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 16 and 18 from 6 am to 11 am.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now