Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Rajpura, Lala Chack, BSF and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 18 from 6 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Jogpur, Industry, Vijaypur, Koulpur, Badral and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 16 and 18 from 6 am to 11 am.