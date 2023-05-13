Positivity is a life mantra: Rana

Book release function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: Observing that positivity and optimism is imperative for overall health and physical well-being, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said unwanted thoughts generate negative emotions and make us feel defeated.

“Bhagvat Gita is a scripture of life, guiding the principal of how we all have to live”, Rana said while releasing a Life Management Book- “A Broken Heart Can Beat Again” by Anju Sehgal Gupta, here this evening, adding that if the mind can be controlled no hearts will break and no hearts have to be woven again.

The book was released in presence of Sr. Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, Jugal Mahajan, Dr Shiv Dass Raina, S.K Sehgal, Rohit Gupta and others.

Dwelling upon the book, Rana said. “Challenges are a part of life there will be darker moments in life and there be moments of sun shines but all will not be sun shine all will not be darkness, he said adding that in life there are no dark, blind alley and tunnels there will definitely be always be a beacon of light at the end of the dark blind alley, and we have need to train our mind to tread the dark, blind alley to atleast reach a point where we can see the light of the tunnel”.

He congratulated Anju Sehgal Gupta the author of the book and said that she has penned downed something which is very relevant in today’s life and gives us a food for thought to face the challenges with fortitude and train your mind in a way to overcome all the challenges.

He said we might surrender the moment we see the dark blind alley in our life and we decide that we cannot go beyond this and there we get stuck. We need to move on we need to live that moment that day and look for the better.

“You decide in your mind that you have to win and there are very rare chances that you will lose. So don’t lose your heart and keep going with positivity in mind and thoughts”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the author of the book Anju Sehgal Gupta shared her journey which led to this book and said we should engross ourselves in all those things which make us happy and opt for happiness and remain thankful.