National Lok Adalat held across UT of J&K

1,12,289 cases resolved, Rs 58.11 cr settled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: J&K Legal Services Authority organized 2nd National Lok Adalat of the calendar year 2023 throughout the UT of J&K under the leadership and guidance of Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.

Chief Justice inaugurated National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex, Baramulla while as Justice Tashi Rabstan visited District Court Complex, Bhaderwah where he inaugurated the office of Legal Aid Defense Counsel.

Taking first hand stock of the progress of National Lok Adalat going on in the Court Complex Bhaderwah, the Executive Chairman himself participated in Bench 1 and persuaded the parties entangled in a civil litigation from past 7 years to settle the dispute amicably in the Lok Adalat to avoid further delay in the disposal of matter. He also delivered cheques of compensation money to the beneficiaries. Later, Justice Tashi visited District Court Complex, Kishtwar and paid compensation money regarding the cases settled in the Lok Adalat to the beneficiaries.

As per the information received from different Legal Services Institutions of various districts of UT of J&K, out of a total number of 1,96,780 cases taken up by 144 Benches in the day long National Lok Adalat, 1,12,289 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 58,10,98,054 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in Motor Accident Claims, civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonor and bank recovery cases.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, while talking to media persons, appreciated the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSAs, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts as well as Legal Services Institutions besides litigants for their whole hearted participation in the National Lok Adalat.

In Budgam, National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge, who is also Chairman of District Legal Services Authority.

The Bench No. 1 was comprised of Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Pr Distt & Sessions Judge Budgam and Farah Bashir (Munsiff JMIC Budgam) while as Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Additional District and Sessions Judge Budgam and Sheikh Gowher Hussain, Special Mobile Magistrate Budgam were in the Bench 2.

Likewise, Bench No.3 was comprised of Noor Mohammad Mir (Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam) and Advocate Javid Ahmad Mir (Panel Lawyer DLSA Budgam). Bench No. 4 was comprised of Mir Wajahat (Sub Judge Chadoora) and Uzma Amin (Munsiff JMIC Chadoora).

Massarat Jabeen (Munsiff JMIC Magam ) In-charge (Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Beerwah), Advocate Mohd Yaqoob (Panel Lawyer), Fakhar un Nissa (Munsiff JMIC Chararisharief), N.A Mashooq (President, Bar Association Chararisharief) and officers of different departments were the members of other benches.

A total number of 7332 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 6611 were settled. Besides an amount of Rs 19,67,44,792 was realized in total in the settlement.

In Rajouri, National Lok Adalat was held at District Court Complex, Rajouri under the chairmanship of Mehmood Ahmad Choudhary, District and Sessions Judge. As many as 7 benches were constituted to settle the cases.

The first bench was headed by Mehmood Ahmad Choudhary, District & Sessions Judge and was assisted by Rayaz Ahmed Choudhary, Sub-Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate, Rajouri. Similarly, Bench No. 02 was headed by Manjeet Rai, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rajouri and assisted by Mahjabeen Akhter, District Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Rajouri.

In district Jammu, 24 benches were constituted in different courts to deal with the matters of civil nature, criminal compoundable offences, 138 Negotiable Instruments Act, cases of petty offences, Motor Vehicle Act, revenue cases and Land Compensation Act etc.

A total of 30325 cases were taken up out of which 29074 cases were settled and an amount of more than Rs 10 crore was also settled. One special bench of revenue authorities was also constituted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa to deal with the cases pertaining to land compensation. The bench settled 105 cases pertaining to land compensation.

In Udhampur, National Lok Adalat was held today under the chairmanship of Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District & Sessions Judge. Several benches were constituted to handle the cases. A total of 2800 cases pertaining to different nature were taken up and 2339 were settled.