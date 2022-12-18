Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses in Ramban, no loss of life reported

Ramban, Dec 18: A portion of an under-construction tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Marog Ramban district has collapsed, while no loss of life was reported.

An official said that the portion of new tunnel-1 collapsed last evening.

He said the tunnel is part of four lane project of the highway and almost 2-3 meter portion has collapsed.

“The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials have reached to the spot. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident,” he said. (KNO)