India today is not what it was in 1962: Tibet PM reminds China

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Due to internal disturbances at home China is frustrated and is going for Twang and Galwan type intrusion bids in India.

This was said by Penpa Tsering, PM of Tibet while addressing a press conference at Jammu on Saturday.

He said that China should keep in mind that India this time is not that of 1962.

“For the last some years water of Brahmaputra is muddy while tributaries falling into it have crystal clear water,” he said later on while addressing at a seminar in Jammu University.

Tsering said that China is making world’s biggest dam on river Brahmaputra.

“If by some natural calamity like earthquake the dam gets collapsed and the residents of Brahmaputra basin will be washed away in no time,” he claimed.

He also said that only because of preaching of Dalai Lama they are following peaceful modes of protests against China.

The PM of Tibet also said that India should boycott Chinese products as what India exports to China is not even one thirds of imports from that nation.

“Surprisingly countries like Sweden have signed extradition treaty with China. I went there and ask them is it that some Swiss will hide in country like China after committing crime in Sweden,” he maintained adding: “Now they are reconsidering their decision.”

The seminar was organised Bharat Tibet Sangh (BTS).

Others who addressed on the occasion were Major General Nilamber Dev (retired), Sorabh Saraswat and Dr. Kuldeep Sharma.

On this occasion BTS conferred Bharat Gourav Awards to prominent journalists, doctors, civil servants and others.

Office bearers of BTS from across the country also joined the event.