Poor Revenue Realization | KPDCL Launches Afresh Massive Disconnection Drive Of Chronic Defaulters

Asks Public to take benefit of Amnesty Scheme to avoid disconnection

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 09: Taking cognizance of poor revenue realization despite providing reliable power supply amid harsh winters, the Sub Divisions of KPDCL launched a fresh massive disconnection drive of chronic defaulters.

In the first place, connections of only 1329 consumers were disconnected to sensitize the masses to clear their liabilities on account of electricity bills and develop habits of paying electricity bills in time.

Presently, KPDCL is overburdened with huge arrears on account of domestic electricity dues of around 804 Cr and this sample base of 1329 defaulters had accumulated arrears to the tune of Rs 12.67Cr. The Disconnection drive has successfully realized substantial arrears as on date and is expected to be cleared soon.

Time and again, the general public is informed of the Amnesty Scheme launched by the Govt of JK (UT) for its domestic electricity consumers with large outstanding dues, wherein a consumer can pay his outstanding bill in maximum 12 easy monthly installments.

It is impressed upon all the consumers of KPDCL with huge electricity bill outstanding dues that this successful disconnection drive shall be continued with greater force.

Important to mention that KPDCL has come out with large infrastructure additions for providing better, efficient and reliable power supply while keeping extremely low tariff rates to its consumers .

Although the Department has played an active role in motivating and facilitating revenue realization by way of social awareness of judicious electricity use and timely payment of electricity bills, still a large percentage of KPDCL consumers are hesitant in clearing their long outstanding electricity dues.

All consumers in general and defaulters in particular are advised to clear their electricity outstanding dues or avail Amnesty Scheme without further delay and help KPDCL to avoid the inconvenience to consumers by the act of disconnection of their power supply.