2 Doctors Of GMC Baramulla Banned From Doing Private Practice

SRINAGAR, Feb 9: The authorities on Thursday banned two doctors of Government Medical College Baramulla from doing any private practice across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order, Dr Zafarullah assistant professor (ENT) and Dr Shafaqat Ahmad Lone associate professor (ENT) have been banned from doing any private practice.

“Pending enquiry to the allegations, regarding the issue related to the referral of patients from Public hospital to Private Hospitals for availing treatment/benefits under AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme and illegal up-coding of packages, two doctor s are hereby banned from doing any private practice across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with immediate effect.” reads the order. (KNO)