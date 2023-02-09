People Asked To Use Water Judiciously In View Of Cleaning Of Lohar Reservoir

JAMMU, Feb 9: The department of Jal Shakti has appealed to the people of Janipur, Lakkar Mandi, Patoli, High Court, Roop Nagar, Chinnore Upper and adjoining areas to use the water judiciously ahead of cleaning operation of feeding reservoir.

“This is to inform the general public that to carry out the cleaning process of the Water Reservoir at Lohar, water supply to the areas being fed from Lohar shall remain partially affected for next 3 to 4 days,” a communique stated.