LG Manoj Sinha Interacts With Delegation Of Students Visiting J&K Under SEIL Initiative

JAMMU, Feb 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with a delegation of students visiting Jammu Kashmir under the Student’s Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) initiative.

The students from the North-east in their interaction with the Lieutenant Governor shared insightful experiences of their tour. They said it was a privilege to be a part of the tour which enabled them to witness diverse and rich culture of different parts of the country.

Interacting with the students, the Lt Governor observed that SEIL tour is a unique initiative to promote the spirit of brotherhood, unity and the values of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Pertinently, the SEIL tour was commenced on February 1st and the delegation earlier visited parts of Uttar Pradesh before reaching Jammu for a four-day visit.

SEIL delegation Coordinators Punam Romola Devi and Dipankar Das; National Secretary ABVP, Gulam Mustafa Ali; State President ABVP Dr A.P Singh; State Secretary Akshi Billowria; SEIL tour coordinator Jammu Kashmir Navjot Jasrotia; State Vice President ABVP Dr. Ajay Sharma, Dr. Lokinder Singh and Dr. Reetu Bhakshi were also present on the occasion.