Poonch Terror Attack | Farooq Abdullah Calls Security Lapse; DGP Dilbag Singh Visits Ground Zero

POONCH, Apr 21: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday arrived at the terror attack site in the Poonch district, where five Army soldiers were killed yesterday.

Meanwhile, National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah pointed to the security lapse in the Poonch terror attack.

As leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the terror attack, Farooq Abdullah said, “There has been a lapse, it needs to be looked into.”

Earlier in the day, a Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot at Bhimber Gali in Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack.

A massive search operation was launched on Friday morning in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bata-Doriya area to track the terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle in Poonch, killing five jawans. (Agencies)