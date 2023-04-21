Avalanche Warning Issued For Seven Districts In J&K

SRINAGAR, Apr 21: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning for seven districts during the next 24 hours.

“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2500 to 3200 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours,” the official statement said.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres over the Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours,” it added.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders,” JKDMA said.