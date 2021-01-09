Poonch Police arrests drug peddler with charas

JAMMU: Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler with contraband of opium (charas) in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police here said that a drug peddler was along with one kilogram of Charas like substance by the team headed by Deputy SP Surankote Khaliq Hussain under the supervision of AdSP Poonch Khalid Amin was on routine patrolling in Fazlabad Surankote area when a vehicle was signalled to stop for frisking on routine nature.

The driver, however, tried to escape from the spot but was nabbed and have been identified as Suleman Ahmed of Shahdra village of Thanamandi in Rajouri district.

During frisking, one kilogram of Charas packed in 46 challies (rolls) were seized from his possession.

The co-driver identified as Mehmood Ahmed of Shahdra Thanamandi, however, managed to escape from the spot and his search is going on.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said that a case in FIR 07/2021 under sections 8/20/29 NDPS Act have been registered in Surankote police station.