Pooja Bhatt Shares Picture Of Mahesh Bhatt From Ranbir- Alia’s Daughter Raha’s First Birthday Bash

Mumbai, Nov 7: Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently celebrated their daughter Raha’s first birthday with a bash at their Mumbai residence.

Several B-Town celebs marked their presence at the birthday bash.

On Tuesday, Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of her dad Mahesh Bhatt from the birthday party.

The first picture featured the filmmaker against the backdrop of the decoration. Pooja was holding a personalized cookie shaped like the number ‘1,’ with her father standing in the background donning a white t-shirt.

The second picture showcased a few cupcakes with ‘Raha’ inscription on it, some even in the form of colorful rainbows.

Earlier in the day, Raha’s grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan dropped special birthday messages for Raha on social media.

Neetu shared her daughter Riddhima Kapoor’s Instagram note which read, “…and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back…”

“Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (pink heart emojis),” Soni Razdan posted.

On the special occasion, Alia and Ranbir’s close friends and family members arrived at their residence to celebrate Raha’s birthday. Kareena was papped outside Alia’s residence along with her son Jeh. Her staff member could be seen holding presents in his hand. Isha Ambani and Akash Akash Ambani were also spotted outside the couple’s house.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed Raha. Upon her birth, Ranbir and Raha had requested the paparazzi to not click their daughter’s face until they are comfortable with it.

Recently at a media summit, Alia spoke about why she hasn’t revealed her daughter’s face yet.

“I don’t want it to seem like ‘oh I am hiding my daughter’s face.’ I am proud of her. We are proud of our baby. The intention with which it came out initially was that we are new parents, we don’t know how we feel about her face being splashed all over Instagram. She is barely a year old. We don’t find the need for her to be a moment of paparazzi. She is still too little.”

Alia assured that she will reveal her baby’s face when she’ll be comfortable with the idea. (Agencies)