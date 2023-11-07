Gold declines Rs 250; silver nosedives Rs 650

New Delhi, Nov 7: Gold price declined Rs 250 to Rs 61,500 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak cues in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 61,750 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

“Gold prices extended fall on Tuesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 61,500/10 gram, down Rs 250 following bearish trade in the overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver also nosedived Rs 650 to Rs 74,550 per kilogram.

In the international markets, both gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,970 per ounce and USD 22.75 per ounce, respectively. (Agencies)