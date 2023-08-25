Polythene ban

Sir,

Use of Polythene has posed a great threat to our environment. Polythene kills our animals and our water bodies go damaged. Polythene chokes water pipes cum drainage system. Its smoke pollutes the atmosphere which invites many health hazards for the people. Although it stands banned but people use it in their day to day marketing. Shopkeepers also provide essentials to the customers in polythene bags. Even Jammu Municipal Authorities in their campaign against use of polythene bags, made people aware of its destructive and harmful effects. It needs integerated efforts from all sections of society that can be right more in the direction of ‘say no’ to polythene. Organising of symposiums against use of polythene bags is a welcome step taken by the Municipal Authorities in Jammu.

S N Raina

Jammu