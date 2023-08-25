Sir,

Lok Sabha passed Data Protection Bill amid Opposition protest. It was passed on August 7, 2023 and now Rajya Sabha has also passed it despite opposition boycott. The law would allow the government to have access to the privacy of any citizen. It will also be able to enforce mass censorship and have right to engage in surveillance. The right to privacy was declared six years back as fundamental right for the citizens of India by the Apex Court unanimously. But it is the government apparatus that the bill protects while the entire masses have to face the sword hanging on them for always, ever. No one can prevent the government from encroaching into their most intimate personal affairs.

K. Jha

on-e-mail