Politics without principles

Sir,

India- world’s largest democracy has finally got a new incumbent Government and the people of India have chosen their parliamentarians. The unprecedented voter turnout of 67 percent signifies a great victory for the nation. However, despite the wonderful election festival, we saw the unprecedented use of hate speeches, breaking of Model code of conduct, defamation of political adversaries, unhealthy television debates, spread of fake news, use of money and muscle power.

The struggle to power has led to a deeper polarisation of the society. These events made me look back to Mahatma Gandhi’s seven social sins published in Young India in October 22, 1922. In his writings, Mahatma talks (his soul never died) that how excessive power politics can lead to violence and break the social fabric of the society.

Politics which is often defined as the art or science of Government is ultimately about acquiring power, the power to rule, govern, command and serve the people. And as the cliché goes “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”, relevance of Gandhiji’s Politics without principle makes sense more than ever.

The overshadowing of morality by power needs to be undone. Fostering the culture of integrity is the need of the hour. In the end I would like to quote what Mahatma says on principles “A principle is a principle and in no case can it be watered down because of our incapacity to live it in practice. We have to strive to achieve it, and the striving should be conscious, deliberate and hard.”

Arushi Sabharwal

On e-mail