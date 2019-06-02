Preventing crime or promoting crime?

Can a police constable, instead of policing or protecting obeying of laws , rules and regulations act on the contrary to the extent of allegedly selling drugs among the youth? It has happened in Doda ? Anything could be possible when one would compromise with the principles of morality, ethics and probity. One constable of JK Police , Muddassar posted in Doda has been suspended from the service as he had been selling the contraband openly which was captured in camera and its video has went viral .

There is already the problem of many youth in the state taking to drugs and the extent having touched the limits of causing concern which is desperately needed to be checked to save the youth from treading the path of suicide but when availability and supply of this poison is assured even in the manner under reference, how could the use of drugs be stopped ? Not only does this criminal constable deserve to be thrown out of his job but he should face prosecution under the stringent Narcotics laws. We have learnt that a case has been registered against him by the Police. However, the cop has gone in hiding and must be arrested forthwith.