Politicians should not put their country in trouble to fulfil their selfish interests: Acharya Lokesh Muni

ONTARAI, Oct 6: Politicians should not put their country and society in trouble to fulfil their selfish interests, an Indian spiritual Jain leader has said during the inauguration ceremony of the “World Amity Year” in Canada’s Ontario provincial parliament, amid the India-Canada diplomatic standoff.

The “World Amity Year” is being celebrated to commemorate the 2,550th salvation festival of Lord Mahavir.

Addressing the gathering this week, Lokesh said that Lord Mahavir was the pioneer of non-violence and peace, and his teachings are more relevant in the present times than in the immediate times.

Solutions to many global problems like global warming, violence, religious intolerance and inequality are found in his philosophy, he said.

Making an indirect comment on the tense relations between India and Canada, Lokesh said politicians should not put the country and society in trouble to fulfil their selfish interests.

He said that whoever does this, violence, hatred for electoral gains and promoting separatist thinking is wrong, according to a media release.

In the Parliament of Ontario, Progressive Conservative Party’s MPP (Member of Provincial Parliament) Deepak Anand said that maintaining peace and harmony in today’s world is a big challenge.

Intolerance and violence are increasing between different religions and cultures.

In such an environment, organising “World Amity Year” is very relevant. The teachings of Lord Mahavir will prove helpful in dealing with these challenges, he said.

Tensions flared between India and Canada last month following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has angrily rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”.

Amidst the ongoing proceedings of the House, he introduced Lokesh and praised his humanitarian work, which was welcomed by all the members of the House by thumping the tables amid thunderous applause, a media release said.

New Democratic Party MPP Jill Andrew said that the message of Lord Mahavir is of peace, love and friendship. World Amity Year is being organised with the sacred objective of promoting these values and promoting peace and harmony across the world, hence this programme has been organised in the Parliament of Ontario.

Ontario Liberal Party’s MPP Andrea Hazell said that only through the path of non-violence shown by Lord Mahavir, an empire of peace and harmony

can be established in the world. (PTI)