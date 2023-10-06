First time Jammu to host three Legends League Cricket matches

*Over 100 Int’l Cricketers to participate in league

Ready to provide all possible support to organisers: Gull

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: First of its kind, Legends League Cricket has announced that the upcoming season of the league is to be played across five cities in India including Jammu.

The statement said that the second season of the franchise edition of Legends League Cricket will have 19 matches starting from November 18 to December 9, 2023. The other venues of the league were Ranchi, Dehradun, Vizag and Surat. Jammu will host three Legends League Cricket matches at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu. The last international match played at the venue way back in 1988 between India and New Zealand.

The Legends League Cricket has chosen these venues in an effort to give fans an experience likes never before with over 100 International Cricketers playing there. In the last season teams competing in 15 matches across major venues in the country including Eden Gardens, Kolkata and Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, this season will have 19 matches across five venues and second season promised to be bigger and better in every aspect, statement said.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “I am delighted to say that Legends League Cricket is spreading its wings to the city of Jammu for the upcoming season. This move to Jammu is our commitment to take cricket to every corner of the nation, and it is special for us as the city will witness a tournament like this for the first time. We had full house occupancy in almost all the matches. We expect a similar response from the audience here.”

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, “The game is getting bigger each day at Legends League Cricket. With more and more players joining, we must keep the fire burning and give fans the chance to witness the best competitive cricket across the new venues.”

Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull told Excelsior, “It’s a positive move that such a major event is going to be held in Jammu for the first time and we are ready to provide all possible support to the organizers. A team of curators from the legends league are likely to visit the venue for inspection in a day.”