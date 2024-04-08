Politically bankrupt Congress lacks welfare, development agenda: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 7: The BJP candidate from Jammu-Reasi seat Jugal Kishore Sharma today launched a frontal attack on the Congress by describing it as “politically bankrupt” having no agenda for the welfare of masses and development of the nation.

Addressing a series of the public meetings at Katra Mandal and Baba Dhansar Mandal, besides holding a road show from Shalimar Park to Bus Stand (Shridhar Chowk) in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Assembly segment, Sharma said the Congress leadership and its allies always practiced the policies of appeasement and discrimination against various sections of the society that hampered the overall growth and development. “Congress leadership was responsible for under-development in J&K during the last six decades. It only encouraged secessionism and separatism for petty political gains. It perpetuated these issues instead of finding a tangible solution to the problem. This trend, however, has been rectified by the BJP Government at the Centre led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of the Modi Government,” Sharma added.

Sharma said the remote and far-off areas of UT have experienced a novel approach to public welfare schemes for the first time after independence. He cited examples such as the Ujjawala Scheme, where the allocation of resources like gas cylinders was based solely on need, without consideration of religious or political affiliations. Highlighting initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the BJP candidate said that even households which hadn’t traditionally supported the BJP witnessed improvements in their living conditions, with entire colonies being transformed into Pucca (cemented) houses. He said the construction of highest railway bridge in the district will connect train to Kashmir Valley with rest of the country.