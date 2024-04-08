Modi made false promises, fails to deliver: Raman Bhalla

Cong takes out poll campaign in Nagrota

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: JKPCC working president and party candidate Raman Bhalla today alleged that PM Modi misled the people by making “lofty promises” which he “failed” to fulfil.

Taking out massive poll campaign in Nagrota Assembly segment of Jammu today Bhalla said PM Modi had promised to take the country’s economy to USD 5 trillion, double farmers’ income and provide two crore jobs every year to youth. “Ten years ago, Narendra Modi showed lofty promises to people. Now, it has been proved that all these promises were false and he has failed in fulfilling all the promises made and the people of the country were misled,” he said.

Bhalla urged the people to vote in his favour to strengthen the Congress party. He slammed BJP for putting Jammu’s interests and development subservient to the pleasure of vested interests for remaining glued to power. He made a particular mention of the BJP and dared its leaders to list their achievements with regard to fulfilling the developmental needs of the Jammu region.

“Despite being in power at the Centre and in the State the party failed miserably on governance front and let down Jammu on all fronts”, he said, adding that the BJP has nothing to showcase as its achievement, least to fulfilling liberal promises during elections.

Bhalla observed that the treachery and deceit of the BJP is haunting Jammu people who reposed their unflinching faith and support to it with the hope that Jammu may perhaps get a better deal as during the days of its wilderness in the opposition, the BJP leaders were crying hoarse over discrimination and neglect. He flayed the BJP for reversing some of the prestigious projects launched during the tenure of Congress Govt for putting the Jammu region on equal pedestal of development.

Bhalla said the people feel dejected and let down by abject failure of the Government on every front. He cautioned people against divisive politics being played by BJP with an eye on carving out vote banks by inciting passions and exploiting delicate public sentiments.

DDC Block Dansal Shamim Begum, Sarpanchs- Balbir Singh & Saraj Din, ex- Sarpanch Madan Mohan Dubey, Sarpanch Jasmeen, Naib Sarpanch Rattan Lal, ex-Sarpanch Angraz Singh, Rajinder Singh Randhawa and Ashok Kumar also accompanied Bhalla.