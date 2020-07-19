Political parties protest against installation of new Toll Plaza

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 19: Political parties held protest against installation of new Toll Plaza at Lakhanpur.

This is the third Toll Plaza to be installed within the radius of 150 kilometers in Jammu Province, the protestors said.

Protestors drawn from different political parties including Congress, PDP, NC and Youth Federation assembled at Lakhanpur and raised slogans against the BJP Government for installation third Toll Plaza in the Jammu Province at Lakhanpur.

While speaking, a leader from Youth Federation Vishal Mehra said that installation of toll plaza and that too within radius of 150 kilometers in Jammu Province will not be accepted. He termed the decision of installation of Toll Plaza at Lakhanpur as anti-people decision.

“Toll plaza at Lakhanpur will put additional burden on the people of Jammu and Kashmir viz the people visiting the Union Territory. We will not allow Government to install Toll Plaza at Lakhanpur”, he asserted.

“Installation of Toll Plaza by the BJP Government at the Centre at Lakhanpur will not be allowed”, Mehra asserted.

BJP Government at the Centre will have to face tough time, if Toll Plaza at Lakhanpur is installed, he warned.