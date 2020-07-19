Active participation of ULBs, PRIs significant for developmental activities: Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today asked the general public, besides representatives of ULBs & PRIs to play a significant role by actively participating in developmental activities.

The Lt Governor was interacting with the representatives of ULBs & PRIs from Shopian, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him of their concerning issues.

The delegation led by Javed Ahmad Qadri, Seh Prabhari, BJP Kisan Morcha J&K and comprising of Subash Koul, President Municipal Committee Shopian; Ashok Bali, Vice President, Municipal Committee Shopian; Block Development Council Chairpersons and members including AK Pandita, Mohd Yousuf Kalas, Ab Hameed Shah, Gh Hassan Reshi, Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Mohammed Saleem Sheikh from Immamshab, Keller, Shopian, Hermain, Zainpora and Kanjiwalwer, besides Mohd Younis Shah, BJP District President Shopian and Gh Mohd Bhat, BJP District Secretary, Shopian projected various developmental issues of Shopian district pertaining to macadamization of existing roads & construction of PMGSY roads to unconnected areas; augmentation of irrigation facilities at Keller; upgradation of schools; augmentation of water supply; transportation from Pir ki Gali to Shopian and other issues of public importance.

They further drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the issues pertaining to the welfare of Supporting Staff engaged under MGNREGA.

On augmenting water supply, the Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is resolute to connect every household with tap drinking water under Centrally Sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission by the year 2022. The Government is establishing Paani Samitis in villages and the PRI’s have an important role to play in achieving the said goal, he added.

He said that the Government has initiated an extensive public outreach programme to address the public issues and developmental needs at local level to accelerate the developmental process.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal. He urged them to continue their sustained efforts for the growth and advancement of their area, on all fronts.