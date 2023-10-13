Political Leaders, CGM SBI And J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Delegation Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Oct 13: Priya Sethi, former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today and discussed the conservation of spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu region.

Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator and senior BJP leader also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various issues of public importance.

A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee led by its President Gurdev Singh submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor and sought his intervention in addressing the concerning issues of POJK Displaced Persons of 1947.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that their genuine demands and issues will be taken up with the central government.

Later, Vinod Jaiswal, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Chandigarh Circle along with the officials of the Bank met the Lt Governor and briefed him on the extension of the services by SBI and their commitment to contribute actively to the socio-economic development of the UT of J&K.