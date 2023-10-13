Man, Son Injured In Attack By Wild Bear In J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, Oct 13: A man and his son were injured in an attack by a wild bear in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at Hardi area in Surankote when the duo, engaged in cutting grass, were attacked by a bear, they said.

The locals rushed to the spot and saved them, officials said, adding that they were shifted to a hospital for treatment. (Agencies)