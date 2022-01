Policeman Shot Dead In Hassanpora Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 29: A policeman was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, official said.

A police official told that the head constable Ali Mohammad son Ghulam Qadir Ganie was fired upon by terrorists at Hassapora area, leaving him critically injured.

He was shifted to GMC Anantnag were doctors declared him dead.

“He was brought dead,” a doctor at GMC Anantnag said. (Agencies)