Sara-Ibrahim gang chill out in Kashmir

MUMBAI, Jan 29: Actor Sara Ali Khan dashed off to Kashmir with brother Ibrahim and friends for a short break after wrapping the shoot of Laxman Utekar’s next untitled project.

Enjoying ‘Hansi Vaadiyan’, the actor took to Instagram to post some beautiful pictures from the trip.

The Khan siblings spent some quality time with each other and friends.

She wrote, Home is where the brother is, with family, snowman, snowball, and mountains emoji while sharing adorable pictures from Kashmir against some popular sentimental track on Kashmir and winter.

Sara can be seen slaying a cute beanie with a purple bomber jacket, and Ibrahim goes for a basic white and light blue jacket.

Ibrahim also showed off his skiing skills. Sara has just completed an untitled film with actor Vicky Kaushal directed by Utekar of “Mimi” fame , and Ibrahim is working with Karan Johar on his upcoming Rocky and Pinky ki Prem Kahaani.

Ibrahim was also spotted with “Bijlee” girl Palak Tiwari together in car leaving a restaurant. Tiwari tried to hide when clicked by the paps, sparking link-up rumours. (AGENCIES)