Police Trash Reports About Pulwama Youth, Says He Is Pursuing Studies In Punjab

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 6: Police on Monday trashed the report about joining of a youth from Pulwama into terrorist ranks.

Quoting a handout, that the police said that picture of a student namely Gowhar Nabi from Murran Pulwama was circulated on social media platforms claiming that he has joined the militant ranks. Upon investigation, it was found that the said person hasn’t joined any militant group and is currently pursuing B.Sc cardiology at a college in Bathinda Punjab.

According to police spokesman, the said person has also recorded a video clip rebutting the claims. Pulwama police has also initiated an enquiry into the matter to identify and arrest those who shared his pictures on social media with false allegations of him joining militant ranks.

Police warns miscreants to refrain from sharing any such content that is malicious and insinuating, reads the statement.