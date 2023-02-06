EMPLOYMENT (06-02-2023)

Urgently Required

1. Office Coordinator/HR Recruiter Female

2. Manager, Accountant M/F Exp.

3. Computer Operator. Receptionist, Driver

4. Caretaker (Helper, Securty Guard.

5. Floor Executive, Office Assistant.

6. Teachers all subjects. Primary class to 12th class.

Interview Monday to Tuesday

Call 9086193986

Email: vaman1226@gmail.com

( Fresher & experience can also apply)

Jobs Jammu (private sector)

Urgent Required

SALARY

Receptionist F 8K-10K

Telecaller F 8K-10K

Counsellor Computer Operator F 8K-10 K

Home Tutor 1 Hour M/F 6K-10K

Driver/Security Guard M 8K-10K

NIOS Admission Open 2022-23

10th & 12th Class NIOS Board

SHINE INSTITUTION

Exchange Road Jammu

CALL : +91 78897 47922

HOME TUITIONS ALL OVER JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Content writer (Fresher/Exp.)

2) General Manager (Exp. in Hotel)

3) Relationship Manager(Female)

4) Store Manager (Exp in Hotel)

5) Branch Manager (Exp in Insurance)

6) Telecallers/Receptionist (freshers)

7) Survey Executive (Male)

8) Sales Executive/Manager

Contact: Brave security and placement services

Address:-669 Sector-C Sainik Colony near signature

towers Chowdhi Road Jammu

Mobile number:-9796733175

Email ID:-bsbravesec@gmail.com

Job Opportunity

A Regd Medical Company requires 28 young & Energetic Boys/Girls for official & Non official staff in J&K UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above

Income : 12400 to 22600 (P/M) (As per Co. rule)

Interested candidates can come alongwith the Biodata at MLCC, 824-A, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, near Bata Showroom, Jammu.

Note :- Freshers can also apply

Contact:

9906029039, 9796256081

VACANCY

REQUIRE FOLLOWING STAFF FOR A PLAY-WAY SCHOOL IN SHASTRI NAGAR:-

* FEMALE TEACHER

* MAID (TIMING 09:00 AM TO 4:00 PM)

* DRIVER

* MALE COOK FOR CHOWADHI

CONTACT:- 7780855895/9906074199

JOB VACANCY

Company name: Curative Survey

Full time/Part time*

Office staffs, Office Executives, Marketing Agent, Receptionist.

Contact +91 7051047227

+91 6006584329

Email:

jkbranch@curativesurvey.com

Address: House no 667, sector 4, channi himmat Jammu (UT)

Pincode 180015

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Marketing Executive (M) – 1

(Distributor Level)

Salary as per experience

Contact :

7298744689,

7889617394

100% Guarantee

on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

Required Office Staff

Both Male & Female

We Require a Male & Female Graduate for a Office job in Sainik Colony. The Male Candidate should have his own bike/scooty. Preference will be given to the candidate with fluency in English & proficient in using Microsoft Excel. The Office timings are 10 am – 6.00 PM

For Appointments please contact +91-8825055960

Vacancy

REQUIRED A MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR A WHOLE SALE FIRM IN JAMMU SHOULD HAVE TWO YEARS EXPERIENCE IN DERMA DIVISION

OWN CONVINENCE REQUIRED.

CONTACT:- 7780855895/9906074199

URGENT REQUIRED

Sales and Marketing Executive

Minimum 2 years experience in Automobile Industry Basic knowledge of MS Office

Willing to do outdoor marketing activities

Candidate should be enthusiastic, energetic, dedicated and hardworking 7889462627/8080431600

modernautomobilesampere@gmail.com

Address:- MODERN AUTOMOBILES AMPERE

Authorised Dealer of Ampere by Greaves

Shop No. 57/4, Ext Sainik Colony, Chowadhi Morh, National Highway, Jammu 180011

JSM it and Advert solutions PVT Ltd

Urgent Requirements of BCA MCA Fresher, Computer Operators Fresher/Exp, Peon, Supervisior Fresher/Exp, Office Admin Fresher/Exp, Telecaller.

Call : 9055055628

Address: Greater Kailash Jammu

Required

Computer Operator, Sales Exe, Service Eng, Receptionist, Security Guard, Supervisor, Office Cord, Helper, Maid.

Contact: 23A Ext Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Mehar Services

Ph.: 01912439541

M.: 9796691000

Job Job Job

Required

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri

QUALIFICATION

Graduate with Good Communication skills

Salary

Rs 15000 +TA+Incentives

Ridhi Sidhi Enterprises

19 AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9070970333