Police seizes drone capturing photos in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 29: Police on Tuesday seized one drone capturing photographs of vital installations in Jammu.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Chandan Kohli said that in the evening, police has seized a flying object (drone) that was flying near a vital installation in Jammu.

“Prima facie it has come to fore that it was being used for photography of a private event and any further detail emerging shall be shared accordingly,” said the SSP. (Agencies)