Div Com chairs Board meeting of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board

Directs concerned officers to prepare master plan for development of shrine area, facilities for pilgrims

Lord Shiva’s live arti to start soon

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 29: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired Board meeting of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi (VC SSKSB), Babila Rakwal, Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai besides SSP Reasi, officers of JPDCL, PWD and board members.

VC SSKSB gave a detailed powerpoint presentation on the overall activities being carried out by the Board besides presenting agenda points.

Pertinently, Shri Shiv Khori cave is situated nearly 3.5 km away from village Ransoo, the base camp of the shrine. The distinct feature of the cave is a 4 feet high naturally formed “Shivji Maharaj Lingam”. Other natural deities inscribed on the stones are also present inside the cave. The road distance from Jammu to Ransoo-via Katra is 129 km, via Akhnoor–Bhambla is 112 km and from district HQ Reasi is 57 Km.

Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, was constituted in 2003, with Deputy Commissioner Udhampur (erstwhile District) as Chairman and SDM Reasi as its Member Secretary.

On 11th February 2008, J&K State Legislature passed an Act-namely “The Jammu & Kashmir Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Act”-2008 for better management, administration and governance of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine. The said Act came into force w.e.f 1st April 2010 vide SRO No. 132 dated 25-03-2010.

The government has recently nominated members of the Board including Professor Chander Mouli Raina, Retired from Sanskrit University Kote, Jammu (Scholar & Astrologer) Dr. Shiv Prasad Raina, Scholar & Astrologer, Jammu, Dr. Surinder Singh, Ex-Director General Health Service (GOI), Vice Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research Mysuru. Professor Lalit Magotra, Retired from University of Jammu, President Dogri Sanstha Jammu.

The meeting was informed about the works executed and completed in the shrine, which inter alia included construction of R/wall near Pony stand, opening of sale counter near Baradari Bridge Reasi by SSKSB, Construction of platform for G-set, installation of railing along the track, construction of two foot bridges for CRPF camp at Ransoo, installation of Chain link fencing near Darshani Deodi and along the track and at Bhawan, construction of overhead shed along the track, Construction of X-Ray room near Darshani Deodi & installation of X-ray machine for frisking of luggage and other material, repair of toilet complexes along the track, Construction of CGI sheets shed along the track, Providing & fixing of chain link fabric fencing at Shivkhori Track at Ransoo, construction of Ladoo Parshad Shop, Repair/maintenance of TRC building (Shiv Shakti Bhawan) at Ransoo etc.

It was informed that most of the works have been completed while others are in progress.

Div Com who is also chairman of Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of all ongoing works and ensure their completion in a time bound manner.

Div Com stressed on creating all the basic facilities for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Div Com asked the SSP to ensure that the whole track and shrine is brought under CCTV surveillance to ensure safety of the pilgrims. He also directed the officers of JPDCL to conduct survey and explore possibilities of installation of lights on the whole track and ensure backup of the same through Gen Set.

While reviewing assets available, Div Com was informed that the work on the taxi stand has almost been completed while work of tiling, toilet complex is pending.

Div Com instructed the Director Tourism to expedite the work on lying of tiles and construction of toilet complex. He also emphasised on proper regulation of parking by displaying the rates for convenience of the pilgrims.

Div Com also instructed for proper sanitation and regular collection of waste from track, clean toilets so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

Div Com directed DC Reasi to establish contact with the live broadcast channel and re-start the live arti. He also asked her to ensure the arti live telecast timings should not clash with the live aarti of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi for convenience of viewers (devotees).

The board of Directors meeting also discussed in detail other agenda points like organization set up, appointments for important posts, salary, EPF, insurance for employees, proposed works to be taken up, religious activities to be conducted by Board, welfare activities to be conducted by Board etc.

Div Com directed PWD, Tourism and other concerned departments to speed up their ongoing works for timely completion and also float tenders for the remaining works.

The Div Com also directed concerned officers to prepare a master plan including development of shrine area including development of facilities for pilgrims and works to be taken up in future for overall development of shrine and upgradation of facilities.