Police seeks cooperation from traders, transporters

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 2: In order to make transporters and traders, two main stakeholders aware about their role in containment of Corona virus infection and to seek their cooperation in proper following and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Governement, Rajouri police held meetings in all the police posts and Police Stations of Rajouri district today.

On the directions of Superintendent of Police Rajouri, all the Station House Officers and Incharges Police Posts held meetings in their area of jurisdiction.

During these meetings, threadbare discussion on prevailing situation of COVID-19 was held wherein, traders and transporters were made aware about their individual responsibilities which are pivotal to ensure that declining graph of COVID positivity continue to plunge in the district.

Traders were asked not to allow any customer to enter their shop without face mask and not to allow any kind of gathering of customers besides regular use of sanitizers whereas they were also appealed to make customers aware of their responsibilities.

All the traders assured full cooperation on their individual level. Transporters across the district were asked to strictly follow the 50% seating capacity SOPs and also to ensure no person without face mask travels in vehicle.

The police officers made an appeal before both the stakeholders to extend their best possible cooperation in this fight as only together society can beat this fatal virus.