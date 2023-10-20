Police Rescue Two Punjab Residents Stranded In Snow In J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 20: Two tourists from Punjab who were stranded in the Sinthan Top area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district due to snowfall were rescued on Friday, police said.

A distress call was received that two people from Punjab, who were going from Anantnag towards Kishtwar, were stranded at Sinthan Top, they said.

Subsequently, an operation was launched on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal and the two stranded tourists, Piyush Vij and Mohammed Shareif, were rescued safely, police said.

The two are in good health and expressed their gratitude to Kishtwar police for their prompt response, they said.

Police reminded all residents and visitors to exercise caution while travelling to remote or high-altitude areas and especially take into account unpredictable weather conditions. (Agencies)