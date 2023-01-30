Police Rescue Three Stranded Tourists From UP In Ramban

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 30: Police rescued three tourists from Uttar Pradesh caught in heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

Acting on a distress call that some tourists were stuck in the snow near Nathatop on the Nathatop-Sanasar Road, a police team swung into action and carried out the operation.

The police party reached the spot amid intense snowfall and all three tourists were safely rescued, the officials added.