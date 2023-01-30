DE Web Desk
JAMMU, Jan 30: Police rescued three tourists from Uttar Pradesh caught in heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday, officials said.
Acting on a distress call that some tourists were stuck in the snow near Nathatop on the Nathatop-Sanasar Road, a police team swung into action and carried out the operation.
The police party reached the spot amid intense snowfall and all three tourists were safely rescued, the officials added.
Police Rescue Three Stranded Tourists From UP In Ramban
