LG Manoj Sinha Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

JAMMU, Jan 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary, saying Bapu’s life and teachings continue to guide the interdependent world in the 21st century.

He was speaking at an event organised by Gandhi Global Family J&K.

The eternal values he taught us will sustain human civilisation in the decades and centuries to come, he said.

Sinha said there should be no place for fear, corruption and drugs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Whole of Society approach is the need of the hour to fulfil the resolve of Amrit Kaal Khand to create a fear-free, corruption-free and drug-free Jammu Kashmir ”, he added.

LG said Bapu’s ideals of truth and non-violence, protecting human dignity, equality, social justice, respect for all religions, the welfare of the underprivileged and rights of women and youth are powerful instruments that act as a guiding light for the peaceful co-existence of all.

He said Bapu’s ideals and timeless teachings have influenced world leaders to establish a society based on social harmony, syncretic co-existence and economic prosperity.

“Women are leading as role models and contributing to economic development. It is our collective responsibility to ensure women have access to education, equal opportunities and financial and other assistance to grow and prosper”, said the Lt Governor.

He appreciated the efforts of the Gandhi global family in promoting Gandhian values among the younger generation and asked the voluntary organisations to join hands with the NGO in eradicating social evils.