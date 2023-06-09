Police Rescue 250 Tourists Stuck In Gondola Car Gulmarg

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Jun 9: Police on Friday rescued nearly 250 tourists who had gone for a Gondola ride to Affarwat got stuck due to technical glitch in the Gulmarg resort in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said that the tourists on their return to Gondola base got stuck at Gondola Phase II Affarwat due to technical glitch in the cable car.

They said that police rescue teams of police station Gulmarg with the assistance of staff of Gondola Car Corporation swung into action to rescue the tourists.

“After strenuous night efforts , they rescued the stranded tourists and brought them back to Gulmarg base safely,” the police added.

The tourists expressed their gratitude towards Baramulla Police for timely help.