Police remand of 3 JeM terrorists extended by 5 days

JAMMU: The remand of the three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, who were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district last Thursday, were extended by five more days on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

“The police remand of the three JeM terrorists has been extended by five more days,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Sridhar Patel said.

The terrorists were produced in a Kathua court, which extended their police custody, the officer said. (AGENCIES)