Military drill conducted in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: A military exercise in the high altitude area in eastern Ladakh was carried out on Wednesday, the Army said in a statement.

The exercise, encompassing the use of mechanised forces with high technology platforms, was witnessed by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Complimenting the commanders and troops, Singh stated that he was fully confident that the Northern Command will continue its “legacy of excelling in combat, should a conflict be forced upon the nation”. (AGENCIES)